trivago (TRVG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 1st. Analysts expect trivago to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter.
NASDAQ TRVG opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.57 and a beta of 1.55. trivago has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.59.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on TRVG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on trivago in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on trivago from $3.00 to $1.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on trivago from $2.80 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on trivago from $2.20 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on trivago from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, trivago has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.10.
trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.
