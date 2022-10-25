TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.5 %

NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.28.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. In the last three months, insiders have bought 3,285 shares of company stock worth $109,256. Insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRST has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

