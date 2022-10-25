TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 36.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Up 2.5 %

TRST stock opened at $34.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $657.31 million, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.28. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $29.50 and a 52 week high of $37.10.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.55%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TRST. StockNews.com began coverage on TrustCo Bank Corp NY in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $993,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other TrustCo Bank Corp NY news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.90 per share, for a total transaction of $59,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,108,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin M. Curley bought 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.12 per share, for a total transaction of $25,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $993,403.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 3,285 shares of company stock valued at $109,256 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TrustCo Bank Corp NY

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 499.0% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 131,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 109,391 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the second quarter valued at approximately $660,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 22.1% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,388 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 14.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043 shares during the last quarter. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

