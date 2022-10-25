UBS Group Begins Coverage on Stem (NYSE:STEM)

Stock analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 63.93% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stem in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Stem from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Stem from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Get Stem alerts:

Stem Price Performance

Shares of STEM opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of -15.66 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.40. Stem has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Stem ( NYSE:STEM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Stem had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $66.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.96 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Stem will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $385,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,965.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Stem news, CRO Alan Russo sold 160,210 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total transaction of $2,355,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 139,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,052,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Eugene Carrington sold 28,570 shares of Stem stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.50, for a total value of $385,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,477,965.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 815,314 shares of company stock valued at $12,685,600 over the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 232.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Stem in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 45.8% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Stem in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Stem in the third quarter worth about $126,000. 52.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stem Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stem, Inc operates as a digitally connected and intelligent energy storage network provider in the United States and internationally. It offers energy storage systems sourced from original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides Athena, an artificial intelligence platform, which offers battery hardware and software-enabled services to operate the energy storage systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Stem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.