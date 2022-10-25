UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets cut UDR from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered UDR from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on UDR from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.12.

UDR stock opened at $39.02 on Friday. UDR has a 1 year low of $37.22 and a 1 year high of $61.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.77. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is 316.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of UDR by 21.2% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,487,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in UDR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 82,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,447,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,308,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,581,000 after buying an additional 53,693 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 3.2% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 204,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,540,000 after buying an additional 6,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its position in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 50,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

