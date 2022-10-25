UNIUM (UNM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $851.00

UNIUM (UNM) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 25th. Over the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 2.8% against the US dollar. UNIUM has a total market cap of $211.42 million and $851.00 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNIUM token can currently be purchased for about $72.69 or 0.00372259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNIUM Token Profile

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,908,333 tokens. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for UNIUM is medium.com/@unium.nft. UNIUM’s official website is unium.finance.

Buying and Selling UNIUM

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 72.69540396 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $870.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://unium.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

