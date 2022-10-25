Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.08–$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $156.00 million-$158.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $159.82 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Upwork from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.23.

Upwork Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.54. Upwork has a twelve month low of $11.76 and a twelve month high of $61.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Insider Buying and Selling at Upwork

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $156.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.78 million. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 31.54% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,532.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total transaction of $148,134.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,611,532.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric Gilpin sold 5,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.54, for a total value of $99,207.54. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,963.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,767 in the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upwork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Upwork by 11.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 18.7% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Upwork by 4.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 108,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Upwork by 34.7% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.60% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Further Reading

