Uquid Coin Trading 13.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UQC)

Uquid Coin (UQC) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 25th. Uquid Coin has a total market cap of $94.67 million and $6.46 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uquid Coin has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. One Uquid Coin token can currently be purchased for about $9.47 or 0.00048838 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,574.93 or 0.28885422 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Uquid Coin Token Profile

Uquid Coin’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com. The official message board for Uquid Coin is medium.com/@uquidcoin. The Reddit community for Uquid Coin is https://reddit.com/r/uquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @uquidcard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace.UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

