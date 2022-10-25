USD Coin Trading Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 25th. USD Coin has a market capitalization of $43.82 billion and approximately $2.61 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005182 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002897 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000264 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000328 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000306 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,509.15 or 0.28516974 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00011138 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin’s genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 43,822,655,296 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
