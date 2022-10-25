Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 10,441 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,755 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,441 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $2,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in BP by 5.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 11,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in BP by 14.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 11,425 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BP in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in BP by 1.5% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 256,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after acquiring an additional 3,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. increased its stake in BP by 1.9% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BP stock opened at $31.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $99.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $34.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.27.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.41. BP had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $67.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 86.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that BP p.l.c. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.3604 dividend. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. BP’s payout ratio is -40.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BP. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of BP from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of BP to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 540 ($6.52) to GBX 566 ($6.84) in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.70.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

