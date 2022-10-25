Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 69 Shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Equinix by 300.0% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 48 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 93.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equinix Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $531.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $654.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $48.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.56. Equinix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $494.89 and a fifty-two week high of $853.42.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 176.39%.

EQIX has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Equinix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $773.00 to $732.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $775.00 to $760.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Equinix from $765.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Equinix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $833.00 to $674.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $764.18.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.15, for a total transaction of $2,383,263.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,232.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Earl Campbell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $713.17, for a total transaction of $713,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,876,249.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,808 shares of company stock valued at $3,394,370 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

