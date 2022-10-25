Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 956 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,261 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $205,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,731 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,891,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1,340.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 38,059 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 35,416 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,874 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 206.3% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 245 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VRTX shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.85.

In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.67, for a total value of $1,710,812.30. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,339,667.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Bastiano Sanna sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $537,855.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,769,749.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 48,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,749,713 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $310.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $179.96 and a 52 week high of $312.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $290.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $280.27.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 38.26% and a return on equity of 31.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

