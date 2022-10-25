Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF during the second quarter worth about $78,000.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Price Performance

ITOT stock opened at $83.94 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $77.44 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.42.

