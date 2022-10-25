Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 18,422 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,422 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2,580.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $137.33 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $128.24 and a 12 month high of $178.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.76.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

