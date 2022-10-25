Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 643 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ADP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,852 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 23,114.1% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,481,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,677 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,127,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $446,805,000 after purchasing an additional 817,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after purchasing an additional 779,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after purchasing an additional 712,165 shares in the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $236.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $98.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

