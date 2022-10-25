Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 7,860 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,860 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SCHW opened at $70.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.99. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $59.35 and a 52 week high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 34.02%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.75%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.58.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at $301,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 149,600 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $9,777,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 69,749,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,558,809,672.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

