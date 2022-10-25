Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,405 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,405 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,904,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,685,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,437,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,467,984,000 after acquiring an additional 755,657 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Truist Financial by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,815,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $839,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,566 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after buying an additional 221,798 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,788,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $668,383,000 after buying an additional 4,889,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

TFC stock opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $56.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 26.16%. Truist Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.50 to $48.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.91.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

