Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $15,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Matrix Trust Co lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 178.4% in the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 6,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 3,947 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 16,856 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,791,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,540 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 142,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,140,000 after buying an additional 15,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Down 3.2 %

VLO stock opened at $125.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $49.30 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.94. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.7 EPS for the current year.

VLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $148.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.00.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.