Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29), Briefing.com reports. Valero Energy had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 34.65%. The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Valero Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

VLO opened at $129.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.94. Valero Energy has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $146.80.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3,571.4% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Valero Energy by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on VLO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $139.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

