Van ECK Associates Corp Acquires 1,316,939 Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,231,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316,939 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 9.31% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $174,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,071,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,079,000 after acquiring an additional 722,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,446,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,263,000 after acquiring an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 7.1% in the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,044,000 after purchasing an additional 75,656 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.2% in the first quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,135,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,979,000 after purchasing an additional 150,300 shares during the period. Finally, Deer Park Road Corp increased its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 90.3% in the first quarter. Deer Park Road Corp now owns 843,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,122,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Osisko Gold Royalties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of OR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.57. The stock had a trading volume of 7,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,608. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.83. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 12 month low of $9.19 and a 12 month high of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -524.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

Osisko Gold Royalties ( NYSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $50.12 million during the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -849.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$19.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $22.00 to $18.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

(Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.