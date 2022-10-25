Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,073,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,608 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.2% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $457,464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KRS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Lam Research by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $5.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $378.98. 28,982 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,788,119. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $406.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $446.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.39.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $0.88. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 74.74%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 34.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $504.00 to $434.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $410.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Lam Research from $405.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.86.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

