Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,601,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,112 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.44% of Tyson Foods worth $137,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $100.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.13.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

NYSE TSN traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $66.11. 22,167 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,488,173. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.94. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.94 and a 1-year high of $100.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.73.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products, such as hides and meats.

