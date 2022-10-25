Van ECK Associates Corp Decreases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,566,582 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 2,272,929 shares during the period. Barrick Gold accounts for 3.5% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 4.21% of Barrick Gold worth $1,319,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 91.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Barrick Gold by 760.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 58.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, reaching $15.19. 697,957 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,362,370. Barrick Gold Corp has a one year low of $13.97 and a one year high of $26.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $26.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.156 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Fundamental Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.42 target price (down previously from $26.11) on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.44.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

