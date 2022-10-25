Van ECK Associates Corp Raises Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 239,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,992 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $152,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,035,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,989,415,000 after purchasing an additional 77,784 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,459,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,925,401,000 after purchasing an additional 421,186 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,658,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,749 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,710,000 after purchasing an additional 104,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in MercadoLibre by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 935,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,115,091,000 after purchasing an additional 77,007 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded up $35.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $863.15. 7,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,092. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12 month low of $600.68 and a 12 month high of $1,711.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $884.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $850.21. The company has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.50 and a beta of 1.57.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.75. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 19.66%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,500.00 to $1,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,430.00 to $1,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,403.64.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

