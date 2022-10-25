Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 1,998,756 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,213,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998,756 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.81% of Baker Hughes worth $237,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.09.

NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.90. 108,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,128,344. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.59. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $39.78.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 8th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -156.52%.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

