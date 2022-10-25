Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 2,889,308 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Van ECK Associates Corp decreased its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,559,068 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 2,889,308 shares during the quarter. Halliburton makes up 1.0% of Van ECK Associates Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Van ECK Associates Corp owned 1.27% of Halliburton worth $362,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Halliburton in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.69.

NYSE HAL traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, hitting $34.96. 378,386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,028,978. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $20.77 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

