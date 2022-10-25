Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 74,617 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Van ECK Associates Corp reduced its position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 909,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 74,617 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $276,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at about $233,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 12.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 46.4% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 16.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 83,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,207,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Synopsys from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Synopsys from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $406.46.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.4 %

Synopsys stock traded down $7.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $294.33. The stock had a trading volume of 15,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,201,934. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $322.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $317.06. The company has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.25. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.02 and a 12 month high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Synopsys had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, September 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,268,480.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Joseph W. Logan sold 35,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.43, for a total value of $12,854,903.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 99,907 shares in the company, valued at $36,409,108.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.49, for a total transaction of $1,266,057.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,623 shares in the company, valued at $8,268,480.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,138 shares of company stock valued at $14,988,069. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.