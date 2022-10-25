Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Receives $32.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Veolia Environnement S.A. (OTCMKTS:VEOEY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VEOEY. Morgan Stanley upgraded Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Veolia Environnement in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Get Veolia Environnement alerts:

Veolia Environnement Stock Up 2.2 %

VEOEY opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.74. Veolia Environnement has a 1 year low of $18.39 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Veolia Environnement Company Profile

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Veolia Environnement Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veolia Environnement and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.