Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) Receives $42.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.50.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VCYT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veracyte

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.5% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,081,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,751,000 after purchasing an additional 225,118 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Veracyte by 30.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,144,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $102,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,461 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 0.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,131,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,908,000 after purchasing an additional 17,566 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,003,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,865,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 9.3% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,960,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,057,000 after purchasing an additional 166,341 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VCYT opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $20.56.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. Sell-side analysts predict that Veracyte will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veracyte Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.