Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Up 8.8%

Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) shares rose 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.48. Approximately 18,419 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 981,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Veracyte from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Veracyte from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -25.60 and a beta of 1.23.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $72.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.37 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 18.13%. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCYT. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veracyte by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,756,024 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $241,404,000 after acquiring an additional 533,743 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Veracyte by 10.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 43,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Veracyte by 7.7% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte by 14.0% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 108,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 13,328 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in shares of Veracyte by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 291,203 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,027,000 after buying an additional 28,823 shares during the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company worldwide. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Xpression Atlas, which are used to determine patients with indeterminate results are benign to avoid unnecessary surgery; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Genomic Sequencing Classifier and Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and Immunoscore Colon Cancer test for colon cancer diagnosis.

