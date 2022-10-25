Vertcoin (VTC) Market Cap Tops $11.89 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000936 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a market capitalization of $11.89 million and $33,275.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,454.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.16 or 0.00273255 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00117535 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.41 or 0.00742294 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.54 or 0.00568189 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.88 or 0.00240991 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

Vertcoin (VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 65,306,535 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Vertcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

