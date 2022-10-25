Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %
Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.
About Viking Therapeutics
Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Viking Therapeutics (VKTX)
- MarketBeat Podcast, 3 Small Caps With Big Upside
- Is Lithium Stock Albemarle A Buy Before Next Week’s Q3 Report?
- Gassed Up: Can Cheniere Energy Keep Climbing?
- Can American Airlines Stock Maintain Altitude?
- New Name SLB’s Legacy Business is Behind its Strong Results
Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.