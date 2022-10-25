Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Viking Therapeutics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Viking Therapeutics Stock Down 1.5 %

Viking Therapeutics stock opened at $4.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.91. Viking Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.02 and a 52 week high of $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viking Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VKTX. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 166,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 325,748 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 67,835 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,461 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 27,971 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,375,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after acquiring an additional 312,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

About Viking Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta (TRß), which is in Phase IIb clinical trials to treat patients with biopsy-confirmed non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, as well as NAFLD.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.