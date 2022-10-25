Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Price Target Cut to $38.00

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Raymond James from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 15.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on VNOM. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Viper Energy Partners Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $32.88. 2,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,255. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.96. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $19.19 and a 12 month high of $35.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.85 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Insider Activity

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.91 million. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 4.34%. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 109.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total value of $1,367,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares in the company, valued at $29,612,829.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 208,154 shares of company stock worth $6,819,334 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viper Energy Partners

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 1.7% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 19,336 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 20.2% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,472 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,041 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

About Viper Energy Partners

(Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

Featured Stories

