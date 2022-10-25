VirtualMeta Price Tops $0.0268 on Major Exchanges (VMA)

VirtualMeta (VMA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. One VirtualMeta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular exchanges. VirtualMeta has a total market cap of $61.64 million and $277.00 worth of VirtualMeta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VirtualMeta has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VirtualMeta alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,698.63 or 0.29182050 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011398 BTC.

VirtualMeta Token Profile

VirtualMeta was first traded on March 23rd, 2022. VirtualMeta’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 tokens. VirtualMeta’s official Twitter account is @vmetastudio and its Facebook page is accessible here. VirtualMeta’s official website is vmeta.studio.

VirtualMeta Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VirtualMeta (VMA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. VirtualMeta has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VirtualMeta is 0.02680203 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vmeta.studio/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VirtualMeta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VirtualMeta should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VirtualMeta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VirtualMeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VirtualMeta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.