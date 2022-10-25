Virtus Investment Partners (VRTS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $6.42 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The closed-end fund reported $6.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.06 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $199.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $200.87 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 33.41%. On average, analysts expect Virtus Investment Partners to post $27 EPS for the current fiscal year and $26 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ VRTS opened at $166.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.65. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $338.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 8.78 and a current ratio of 8.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. This is a boost from Virtus Investment Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.76%.

Several analysts have issued reports on VRTS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $268.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,188,513 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $285,232,000 after buying an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 5.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 896,632 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $215,182,000 after buying an additional 48,669 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 254,603 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,542,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 145,117 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $24,818,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,804 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $33,552,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

