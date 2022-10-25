VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,787 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,617 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.05% of VMware worth $25,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VMW. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VMware by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in VMware by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in VMware by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 90,368 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,290,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in VMware by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,079 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,180 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $28,488,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VMW opened at $110.61 on Tuesday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $91.53 and a one year high of $166.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.12 and a 200-day moving average of $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.80.

VMware ( NYSE:VMW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.07). VMware had a return on equity of 80.84% and a net margin of 11.97%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that VMware, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.05, for a total transaction of $39,866.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 82,777 shares in the company, valued at $9,192,385.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VMW shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VMware in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VMware currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.91.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

