Vow Tops 24 Hour Volume of $597,439.00 (VOW)

Vow (VOW) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Over the last week, Vow has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar. One Vow token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005101 BTC on exchanges. Vow has a total market capitalization of $156.50 million and $597,439.00 worth of Vow was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Vow

Vow’s launch date was March 11th, 2020. Vow’s total supply is 1,085,128,655 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,110,529 tokens. Vow’s official Twitter account is @vowcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vow’s official website is vowcurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Vow

According to CryptoCompare, “Vow aims to change the world by decentralizing the issuance of currency.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vow should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vow using one of the exchanges listed above.

