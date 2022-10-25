VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Lifted to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report published on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VSEC. Truist Financial reduced their target price on VSE from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on VSE from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $41.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a twelve month low of $31.85 and a twelve month high of $65.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $536.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.36.

VSE ( NASDAQ:VSEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. VSE had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.87 million. Equities research analysts expect that VSE will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. VSE’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of VSE during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of VSE by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

