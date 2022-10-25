W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) PT Raised to $81.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.62% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.50.

NYSE WRB opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley has a 52 week low of $50.44 and a 52 week high of $73.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other W. R. Berkley news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank bought 4,566 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.00 per share, with a total value of $283,092.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $283,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 826.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

