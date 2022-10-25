Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires 3,913 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,448 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the first quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 7,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 16,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.8% during the first quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 5,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Security Financial Services INC. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $57.91. 333,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,781,003. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The Coca-Cola Company has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.96. The firm has a market cap of $250.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.57.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.60.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,939,961. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

