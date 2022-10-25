Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys 79,636 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,636 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF were worth $15,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 154,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,065,000 after buying an additional 54,353 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 10,692.8% in the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 44,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,375 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 142,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,947,000 after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 102,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CWB stock traded up $0.22 on Tuesday, reaching $64.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 905,367. SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $62.22 and a 1 year high of $89.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.54.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

