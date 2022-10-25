Waldron Private Wealth LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 982,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,864 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 7.3% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $129,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 5,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,664. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.60.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

