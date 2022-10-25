Waldron Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,522 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $7,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 480.0% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $34,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

VNQ traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.84. 43,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,735,871. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $74.66 and a one year high of $116.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.05.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

