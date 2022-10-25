Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 604 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 452,203 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 29.1% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 45,248 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at about $757,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 242,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $9,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,359 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $34.69 on Tuesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09.

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.69.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

