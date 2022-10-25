Wanchain Achieves Market Cap of $34.24 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 25th. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $34.24 million and approximately $603,257.00 worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000921 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.67 or 0.00081216 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.64 or 0.00060337 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000549 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00015084 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001659 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00025063 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001425 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00007862 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0363 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 192,701,891 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

