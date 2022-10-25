Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $165.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.70% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.50.

Shares of WCN stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $132.32. 45,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,327. The firm has a market cap of $34.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.12, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.76 and a 200 day moving average of $132.51.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total transaction of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total transaction of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 28.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 43,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 7.3% in the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 2.4% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 329,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 17.8% during the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.33% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

