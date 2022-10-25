Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,032 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $38,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after buying an additional 332,941 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after buying an additional 673,451 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,947,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $308,625,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Waste Management by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,924,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $304,961,000 after buying an additional 205,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $162.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.25 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.64. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.58 and a fifty-two week high of $175.98.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 11.27%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 22,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $3,864,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,516 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 8,971 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.83, for a total value of $1,523,544.93. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 32,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,472,092.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,848 shares of company stock worth $9,258,942 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Waste Management from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.13.

Waste Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

