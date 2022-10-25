Weber (NYSE:WEBR) Shares Gap Up to $5.03

Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.03, but opened at $6.23. Weber shares last traded at $6.74, with a volume of 78,763 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WEBR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $7.00 to $2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Weber from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Weber from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.25 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weber to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Weber from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.79.

Weber Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -3.76, a P/E/G ratio of 38.11 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weber

Weber ( NYSE:WEBR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $527.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.17 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 5.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Weber Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Weber in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Weber during the second quarter valued at $78,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weber in the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. 13.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Weber

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

