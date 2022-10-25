WeBuy Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.15 Billion (WE)

WeBuy (WE) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 25th. In the last seven days, WeBuy has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One WeBuy token can currently be bought for approximately $5.13 or 0.00026282 BTC on major exchanges. WeBuy has a market cap of $3.15 billion and approximately $3.43 million worth of WeBuy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,702.27 or 0.29280505 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00011436 BTC.

About WeBuy

WeBuy’s genesis date was February 22nd, 2022. WeBuy’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. WeBuy’s official Twitter account is @webuy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WeBuy is webuynft.xyz. The official message board for WeBuy is medium.com/@webuynft.

WeBuy Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WeRent is a way for anyone to rent and lend non-fungible token (NFT) assets. Those who contemplate buying an NFT from a specific project can either rent the NFT and experience the utilities or benefits that come with the said NFT. NFT rentals will be for individuals that need an NFT for a specific period. Ranging from art to utility NFTs, renting will not be limited to PFPs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeBuy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeBuy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeBuy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

