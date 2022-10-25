Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Generac (GNRC)

Generac (NYSE: GNRC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $225.00 to $170.00.

10/24/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $285.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $181.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/21/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $485.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $320.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $208.00 to $131.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $135.00.

10/20/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $179.00.

10/18/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $365.00 to $225.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/17/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $305.00 to $210.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $406.00 to $346.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Generac had its price target lowered by analysts at Guggenheim from $381.00 to $246.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/6/2022 – Generac was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/30/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc.. They set an “outperform” rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock.

9/28/2022 – Generac is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE GNRC opened at $114.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $195.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.60. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.87 and a 1-year high of $524.31.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.90, for a total transaction of $899,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 600,975 shares in the company, valued at $108,115,402.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

